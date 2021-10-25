KPKT conducts BDA study to get true picture of housing sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is in the midst of conducting the Big Data Analytics (BDA) Study on Housing from last February to obtain a true picture of the position and availability of data related to the housing sector in Malaysia.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib said the study, expected to be completed in May 2022, would determine the direction of the development of the BDA system which includes data, technology, processes, skills and costs required to develop the system.

“This study aims to assist in addressing unsold properties and to find out a more clear and accurate position of the housing market for the development of a sustainable and efficient real estate sector,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara here today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Koh Nai Kwong who wanted to know whether the ministry will establish a database to monitor home ownership so as to ensure the government’s objective for the people to own a house is achieved.

Ismail said the initial findings of the study revealed that the data related to housing supply and demand were available in various state agencies and departments.

As such, he said there was a need to set up a data repository system to enable stakeholders in the industry to use the same data when providing inputs or feedback, such as on the supply and demand as well as the ability to own a house.

In addition, Ismail said the ministry was also in the midst of developing the Housing Integrated Management System (HIMS) which will enable developers to refer to the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Act 1966 (Act 118) and other related regulations on a single platform.

He added that HIMS will be a mechanism to collect housing data for the purpose of managing, monitoring and reporting home ownership.

“The development of this HIMS application is in the final stage of testing and is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2022. This system will also be one of the components in the BDA system,” he said.- Bernama