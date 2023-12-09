KPKT develops data integration system to manage affordable housing

PUTRAJAYA: A system that collects overall data on affordable housing (RMM) is being developed for an impartial management of the affordable housing that can meet the demands and needs of the target group.

Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (pix) said the system, which will be developed by the ministry’s Housing Management Division, will involve the integration of RMM data built by the private sector and the state governments.

“The issue of affordable housing needs to have a concerted effort because otherwise, we will only set a target without really knowing how many affordable houses that need to be built. At a certain point it will never be enough because there may be some loopholes,“ he told reporters after opening the Housing and Strata Management Tribunal (TPPS) Conference 2023 here today.

Akmal Nasrullah said the effort is also in line with the regulation limiting the purchase of only one affordable house for each eligible citizen which will be enforced to ensure an adequate supply of affordable housing.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review report released by the Ministry of Economy yesterday (Sept 11), a housing database will be developed in this regard to enable more accurate cross-qualification screening of ownership information with relevant agencies.

Earlier in his opening speech, Akmal Nasrullah said that for this year up to Aug 31, TPPS had resolved 7,378 cases involving the Tribunal for Homebuyers Claims (TPPR) and the Strata Management Tribunal (TPS).

Last year, a total of 12,006 cases were resolved including all pending cases following the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am pleased to inform that so far, the outstanding cases that are still under TPPS action are only those registered in 2022, which are five cases,“ he said. -Bernama