KPKT mulls JBPM restructuring: Nga

MALACCA: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) will take a comprehensive look at the proposed restructuring of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), said its Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said this will be done in phases involving the upgrading of staffing and the filling of existing posts as well as increasing the number of JBPM personnel.

The restructuring, he said, follows an imbalance involving the membership ratio, which is over 15,000 personnel compared with 33.57 million Malaysian population, or one for every 2,238 Malaysians since the department receives more than 100,000 emergency calls every year.

“This includes welfare aspects such as a review of the existing scheme such as salaries and related allowances. I believe JBPM and the Human Resources Division of KPKT are reviewing this proposal paper before we take it to the Public Services Department for consideration and approval.

“As a major rescue and emergency entity in the country, the department is always ready to deal with any emergency situation whether fire, accident, special services or any form of disaster,” he said.

He said this while speaking in conjunction with the national-level International Firefighters Day 2023 celebration which was officiated by MalaccaYang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at Dataran Pahlawan here today.

Also present was Senior exco for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin.

In the meantime, Nga said the Unity Government allocated RM206.64 million through the Budget 2023 to empower the JBPM service including RM46.51 million for the acquisition of equipment and supplies to increase the efficiency and level of preparedness of JBPM, an increase of almost five times compared with 2022.

“I am pleased to announce that RM18.2 million in allocations have been approved for the procurement of firefighting equipment, 12 detection dogs, and RM129.93 million for the construction of new JBPM buildings nationwide and upgrading standby rooms in existing fire stations including maintenance of buildings and fire engines,“ he said.

International Firefighters Day, which falls on May 4 is to commemorate and appreciate the sacrifices and services provided by firefighters around the world.

A total of 30 contingents and 54 units of machinery involving 1,330 firefighters participated in the parade today. - Bernama