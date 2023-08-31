KPKT: Nga’s three-day visit to Singapore to enhance bilateral cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Local Government Development (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) recently made a three-day official visit to Singapore to enhance bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and the neighbouring country.

The ministry in a statement today, said the visit was an ongoing effort to strengthen the close ties which had existed as Singapore is an important neighbour and friend of Malaysia.

According to the statement, a sincere and close interaction between the leadership of the two countries would lead to mutual cooperation that could further benefit the people of both countries.

“The warm relationship between Malaysia and Singapore also contributes to the peace and development of the region. As such, both the governments and civil society must work together to strengthen cooperation in shaping the future together,“ read the statement.

The delegation to Singapore included KPKT National Housing Department director-general Datuk Jayaselan K. Navaratnam and PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Nazri Md Shariff.

According to KPKT, Nga visited various projects which were among the ministry’s strategic plans, including Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats, urban redevelopment projects, solid waste management facilities, heritage building conservation projects and renewable energy power plants.

He also accepted meeting invitations with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Development Sim Ann

In the statement, Nga said that in addition to being an important trade and investment partner to Malaysia, the strong purchasing power among Singaporean tourists was important in driving the continued growth of the Malaysian economy.

“Singapore has achieved remarkable success in the construction of public housing, urban green initiatives, urban redevelopment, renewable energy production, anti-corruption efforts and others.

“Thus, these achievements are worthy of emulation and provide valuable learning opportunities for Malaysia,“ he said.

He said by 2030, the total population of member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will reach 650 million, making it the fourth largest economy in the world

As such, he said maintaining close cooperation and peace in the Asean region is crucial in achieving long-term stability and prosperity. -Bernama