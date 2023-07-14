KPKT: Over RM9m for new Chinese village solar led installation project

PORT KLANG: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has allocated RM9.018 million for the installation of solar light-emitting diode (LED) streetlights, in 120 new Chinese villages nationwide.

Its Minister, Nga Kor Ming, said that the installation of 1,002 solar LED sets was one of the programmes under the special budget initiative approved by the Ministry of Finance for this year, with an application submitted through the village development officer.

“The installation of the allocated LED sets is the first phase, which will involve Perak, Selangor, Kelantan, Pahang and Johor, while four other states are under review.

“The installation of these lights will begin by November this year, and I congratulate Pulau Ketam for being the first new Chinese village to receive this new initiative,” he told reporters, after a working visit in conjunction with the KPKT Sentuhan Kasih programme in Kampung Bagan, Pulau Ketam today.

At the same event, Nga also announced an allocation of RM1.032 million to the Klang Land and District office and the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR), to upgrade and maintain public infrastructure in Pulau Ketam.

“It involves the repair work of concrete footpaths, the construction of new concrete involving the area on Pulau Ketam involving the solid waste disposal site; Sungai Satu Bagan, as well as repairing and upgrading the main bridge across Sungai Bagan Teow Chew.

“With this allocation, the federal government hopes that it can increase the comfort and well-being of approximately Pulau Ketam’s 6,000 residents,” he said. -Bernama