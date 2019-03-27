KPKT planning regulations for re-sale of affordable homes: Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) plans to set regulations for affordable homes to be sold back to the ministry if the homeowner wishes to sell.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the regulations under the National Affordable Housing Policy was being fine-tuned to allow target groups to purchase homes at reasonable prices.

“In the future, through the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government housing policy, if the homeowner wishes to sell (the house), it would have to be sold back to KPKT,“ she said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address for her ministry at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Commenting on the matter at the Parliament lobby, Zuraida said the regulations would be able to control house prices as well as home-ownership, especially in preventing those who did not qualify to purchase affordable homes.

She added that the rules would apply to all affordable homes built beginning this year. — Bernama