KPKT plans to build 7,448 Youth Transit Housing units

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) plans to build 7,448 units of Youth Transit Housing (RTB) in an effort to help ease the burden of young people who live in the Klang Valley.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Mutalib said of the total, 1,448 units would be built in Mukim Batu, here, while the remaining 6,000 units would be built in Rawang, Selangor.

“It is hoped that this will help youth to secure themselves financially before they can afford their own home,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at Dewan Negara here today.

Ismail said although priority would be given to those aged below 30, the government would consider applications from individuals aged above 30 if there were vacant units.

On the Batu Arang People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Labuan, he said the project has reached 81 percent completion and was expected to be ready on Dec 11 this year.

“The rental rate for PPR Batu Arang has not been finalised but it will take into account the maintenance cost borne by the government...we will study the rental rate with the Labuan Corporation,” he said.

Ismail also said that according to the 2019 Household Income and Basic Amenities Survey that was conducted through the multiple median affordability method, house prices in Labuan were higher than the household income in the island.

“This is due to the high construction cost including prices of building materials as well as transportation compared to the peninsula,” he said. — Bernama