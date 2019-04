MARANG: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) plans to build a swimming pool at fire stations nationwide, to help develop swimming skills among students and fire department personnel.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said with this facility, firefighters would be able to improve their skill set, while trained personnel would be able to give swimming lessons and teach schoolchildren rescue techniques.

“This is something new and I have asked the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) to identify suitable locations where the swimming pool could be built in each state,“ he told a press conference at the end of a fire safety training programme at the East Region Fire and Rescue Academy in Wakaf Tapai, here today.

Also present was JBPM director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

In another development, Mohammad said the ministry was drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) on the resale of affordable houses under the Affordable Housing Policy.

He said minister Zuraida Kamaruddin had recently proposed in the Dewan Rakyat that rules be established for original house owners wishing to sell back their house to the government.

“This is the best way to control prices and ownership to ensure that the houses are not sold to non-eligible buyers,“ he said. — Bernama