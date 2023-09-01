KPKT pledges not to hamper people with burdening regulations

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) is committed not to encumber the people with burdensome policies, regulations and standard operating procedures (SOP), said its Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said it is one of the main missions of KPKT this year in providing the best basic services to the people, in addition to the mission of providing flat roads, bright street lights and clean toilets and drains.

“For example, in some areas, parking payment machines are placed on the parking lot itself and making it difficult to park vehicles.

“I also understand that there are local authorities that charge unreasonable fee for dog license renewals,“ he said when speaking at the KPKT New Year’s Message 2023 hybrid ceremony here today.

Nga said such things may be considered trivial by some parties but they can arouse the anger of the people if service delivery is not implemented properly.

Nga said KPKT will also take cost-saving measures in terms of organising large-scale events and avoid lavish entertainment, minimise the use of paper and electricity and plan any project carefully to ensure more accurate financial projections.

At the ceremony, Nga presented certificates of appreciation over the search and rescue efforts in Batang Kali landslide tragedy to the Fire and Rescue Operations Division director Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad on behalf of the 537 firefighters and K9 units, and also to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department which was received by its deputy director Wan Md. Razali Wan Ismail.

Nga also completed the wearing of the ‘Golden Performance’ medals on four K9 Unit dogs, namely Blake, Lady, Grouse and Pop, who were involved in the search and rescue operation for the victims of the landslide tragedy at Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor on Dec 16 .

The tragedy at about 2.30 am on Dec 16, involved 92 victims, with 61 of them surviving while 31 others died, after a landslide buried the camping area. - Bernama