KPKT probing allegation of misuse of fire hydrant by MP

IPOH: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) will conduct a thorough investigation into allegations that an opposition Member of Parliament in Kelantan used water from a fire hydrant for distribution to local residents affected by water supply problems.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said legal action will be taken against the MP because it was such an irresponsible act.

“The water source from the fire hydrant is used to extinguish fires and not for daily consumption.

“If everyone uses water from the fire hydrant, what will happen if there is a fire? This really should not have occurred,” he told reporters after officiating the “Larian Bersama Bomba” programme organised by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department at Sultan Azlan Shah roundabout here last night.

He said this when asked to comment on the actions of Rantau Panjang MP Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, who allegedly used a pump to take water from the fire hydrant for local residents’ usage after several areas in the parliamentary constituency experienced water supply disruptions. - Bernama