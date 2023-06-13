KPKT resolute in solving ‘sick’ private housing projects

SEREMBAN: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) remains committed to resolving ‘sick’ private housing projects in the country, having resolved 118 such projects as of April 30.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said 100 such projects managed to be restored and received their Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) while the remaining 18 projects have been monitored till they returned to their construction schedule.

“My ministry will continue its efforts to ensure that housing projects under us, including those under PR1MA Corporation Malaysia (PR1MA, are of high standards and affordable to Malaysians in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“Under PR1MA itself, we have 17 ‘sick’ projects and till today, we are glad that nine projects were saved and keys have been handed over, while by the end of this year of the first quarter of 2024, we will ensure there are no more sick PR1MA projects,” he told reporters after attending the Seremban Sentral Residences key handover ceremony here today, with Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminudin Harun and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook in attendance.

Seremban Sentral Residences comprise 1,504 apartment units, with 890 units or 59 per cent sold as of May 31.

Nga added that besides Seremban Sentral Residences, two more projects under PR1MA, Bandar Ekar Residences in Rantau and Port Dickson Residences were currently being developed and are slated for completion in the last quarter of this year. - Bernama