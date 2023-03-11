KPKT: RM45.11m allocated for infrastructure, public facilities projects in N.Sembilan

REMBAU: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has allocated RM45.11 million for infrastructure, socio-economic, and public facilities projects in Negeri Sembilan until October, according to Deputy Minister, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He stated that these projects encompassed the repair of slopes, ditches, drains, reservoirs, and the construction of MyKiosk in several districts, to enhance the comfort to the public.

“We also encourage upgrading to street LED lights. This budget needs to be utilised this year, and during the visit, I also reviewed proposals for next year. This will allow KPKT to commence work earlier.

“This allocation is entirely implementation-based, aiming to ensure that KPKT’s services focus on improving the well-being of the people,“ he told reporters after a working visit in conjunction with KPKT’s Sentuhan Kasih programme held today.

The visit involved inspecting public facilities, infrastructure, and the lighting system at the Rembau Mini Stadium, Medan Selera Sri Kendong, Pasar Malam Pekan Rembau, and Rembau People's Housing Project (PPR).

Meanwhile, he said that Rembau PPR project, comprising 452 units of single-storey terraced houses valued at RM129 million, which has experienced delays since 2016, is expected to be completed by the end of next year at the latest.

The project has already surpassed 91 per cent in its latest progress report.

He added that KPKT remains dedicated to addressing issues related to stalled and abandoned projects nationwide, in addition to the continuous monitoring efforts by the the Task Force on Private Housing and Abandoned Projects.

He also announced an allocation of RM1 million for lighting projects and LED solar street lights for the Rembau District Council (MDR).

To date, MDR has received a total allocation of RM3.05 million. This includes RM2.15 million for 43 small projects, RM400,000 for the upgrading of three drainage and sewerage systems and RM500,000 for the construction of 25 new MyKiosk units. -Bernama