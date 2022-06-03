KPKT studying implementation of circular economy by local councils

PUTRAJAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is studying the implementation of circular economy as a proof of concept (POC) at several local municipalities to certify those areas as Circular Cities or sustainable local municipalities in relation to solid waste management.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) said his ministry was also studying the question of incentives that could be provided at the start and in the long term as encouragement to all parties to ensure the success of the circular economy agenda.

“KPKT as the agency that champions the solid waste management issue in the country is looking at a comprehensive transformation solid waste management plan for us to transition from a linear economy to a circular economy ecosystem,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in conjunction to his working visit to Germany that began on May 30 to study initiatives and approaches that could strengthen efforts of developing the circular economy agenda in solid waste management in Malaysia.

While in Gernamy, Reezal Merican visited several high-technology facilities that are instrumental to the success of circular economy in Germany, including Wurser Emwelt, a comprehensive recycling facility; and KLOH an organic/biogas-based recycling facility.

The statement also said that both facilities had the capacity and technology to break down domestic or organic waste into recyclable materials, including as fertiliser or gas for personal use or to be sold commercially to consumers.

The ministry team also conducted discussions with the German Federal Ministry for The Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Protection and Consumer Protection about potential partnerships between Malaysia and Germany in the development of a more comprehensive circular economy policy and framework.

The ministry said that steps were being taken to implement circular economy at the national level, through the establishment of the National Circular Economic Council and the drafting of a Circular Economy Masterplan for solid waste as a guideline to all parties.

The ministry is also studying the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) that places the responsibility on producers to treat and dispose of post-consumer products, a common practice in developed countries to ensure that products produced can be treated and disposed properly.

Besides that, the ministry is also exploring the potential of treatment at source technology such as the use of anaerobic digesters (AD) and composters to reduce the total of solid waste, especially food waste, sent to landfills. — Bernama