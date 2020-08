LANGKAWI: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is looking into the proposal to appoint contractors to carry out beach cleaning on six islands around Langkawi in a bid to establish a good waste management system.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib (pix) said the move was necessary to ensure that the six islands which often frequented by tourists are always clean all visitors are comfortable.

“The six islands are Pulau Beras Basah, Pulau Anak Tikus, Pulau Teluk Dalam, Pulau Teluk Mempelam, Pulau Gua Cerita and Pulau Pasir Panjang.

“So far, the six islands are not included in the cleaning concession but there are volunteers, non-governmental organisations and private companies that have come forward to carry out clean-up works,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after witnessing a beach cleaning demonstration using a “beach comber” machine at Pantai Imigresen here today.

Also present were Fire and Rescue Department deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin and Kedah Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation director Zaidi Tuah, Langkawi Tourism City Municipal Council secretary Noorul Azyyati Ahmad Salmi and Tihanis Resources Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Shaharun Azli Abu Bakar.

Tihanis Resources uses a 1,489-kg Dhooghe Beachcleaners Junior XL, a Belgian tech comber that will be towed by a Kubota M6040SU tractor during the clean-up work along the Pantai Imigresen. -Bernama