KPKT targets to close down 300 illegal waste disposal sites this year

SEKINCHAN: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) is aiming to close down about 300 illegal waste disposal sites nationwide this year which is one of the ministry’s focuses to avoid threats to cleanliness and environmental quality.

Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) said his ministry had successfully disposed of 128 illegal waste disposal sites in the first 100 days of his tenure as minister and the effort would continue to be improved.

“I target this year we will get rid of about 300 illegal waste disposal sites, especially in Selangor as there are many industrial areas in the state,“ he told the media after his working visit to the Sekinchan town, here today.

In the meantime, Nga said his ministry is currently discussing with the Selangor government regarding the implementation of the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672) to find the best solution to overcome the long-standing illegal waste problem.

It was reported that the Selangor government is considering signing Act 672 to tackle the illegal dumping issue in the state to ensure uniformity of law in the control and regulation of matters related to solid waste management and public area cleaning.

In another development, Nga said the Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) preparedness was at the highest level for operations to put out fires due to the dry weather, with the ministry having given additional allocations totalling RM46.15 million to JBPM particularly, to buy equipment.

Nga also urged the people to stop open burning because it is an offence that is punishable by imprisonment and compounds.

Earlier, Nga handed over an approval letter amounting to RM2.52 million to the Sabak Bernam District Council for the upgrading and maintaining works of the main drains in Jalan Bernam, Pekan Sekinchan; a solar light emitting diode (LED) billboard installation project in Sekinchan town; the project to upgrade the roof of the Sekinchan Public Market hawker stalls and the project to repair and build infrastructure in six New Chinese Villages around Sekinchan.

Nga said all the projects were to start next week and expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the DAP vice-chairman said so far the Cabinet has not held any discussion for PAS to join the Unity Government.

He said Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s allegations regarding the matter were a ‘fairy tale’ and fabrication by the PAS leader.

“I can confirm one thing, the Cabinet has never discussed and none of the senior leaders offered and invited PAS to join (the Unity Government),” he added. - Bernama