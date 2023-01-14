KPKT to develop old markets as national heritage markets: Nga

IPOH: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) plans to develop old public markets into tourism products by turning them into heritage markets.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said towards this end, the ministry would identify old dilapidated markets to preserve their structure and architecture.

“An example is the public market in Taiping which is now a national heritage. Work is in progress and hoped to be completed next year in conjunction with its (market) 150th anniversary.

“It can be a tourist attraction,” he told reporters when met after his walkabout in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year at Pasar Besar Ipoh, here, today.

Nga, who is Kepayang Assemblyman, said he would visit some of the markets with potential to be developed as heritage markets, including the public market in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, which was built in the mid-1960s.

During his visit today, Nga announced an allocation of RM1 million for the repair of Pasar Besar Ipoh, which was built in 1959.

“Repair work will begin this year and after that, we will plan the process to upgrade the market, turning it into an international standard market and a tourist attraction,” he added.

Meanwhile, at another event, Nga announced an allocation of RM1 million for the building of a temporary market to replace the existing dilapidated Pasir Pinji Market here.

“The construction of this market will include the installation of solar panels and rainwater harvesting system,“ he said.

The new market, to be built on a ​​1.3 acre site will accommodate 229 traders.

Construction of the market will start in six months and is scheduled for completion in a year, he added. - Bernama