KPKT to discuss with DBKL on maintenance of public facilities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) will hold a meeting with Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah to resolve issues pertaining to the maintenance of infrastructure or public facilities in the city.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming, said this followed his visit to Dataran Merdeka, here, yesterday, during which he found the public facilities there, like toilets, in need of repair.

“The roof of the men’s toilet is damaged, the water pipes are not working properly and the hand soap bottles are not refilled.

“However, the cleanliness of the public toilets is quite satisfactory and the lighting system works well,“ he said in a statement today.

He said it was important to maintain the cleanliness of public toilets, especially at tourist spots, as they reflected the country’s image, as well as the people’s perception of local government authorities (PBT).

As such, Nga said he hoped that all the 155 PBTs nationwide could set up a unit to monitor the cleanliness of public toilets in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

This will ensure public toilets are always in a clean, well-functioning and orderly condition, he said.

During the visit, Nga said he also found the field at Dataran Merdeka not properly maintained.

The underground commercial space is in a dilapidated state and the electric switch box there is not properly covered, he added. - Bernama