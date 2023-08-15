KPKT to hold awards ceremony to show appreciation to employees, media

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) will hold its 2023 KPT Ministerial Excellence Award and 2023 KPKT Media Excellence Award ceremonies for the first time to show its appreciation for the contributions of ministry employees and media personnel.

Its Minister, Nga Kor Ming said the closing dates for nominations for the two awards will be on Aug 31 for ministry employees and Sept 5 for media personnel.

He said that, as of Monday (Aug 14), the KPKT has received 227 nominations for the 2023 KPT Ministerial Excellence Award and 50 articles for the 2023 KPKT Media Excellence Award.

The 2023 KPT Ministerial Excellence Award ceremony will be held on Nov 11 while that for media personnel will be on Nov 3.

“We have received an encouraging response and I hope more will come forward to present your nominations and articles,” he told a media conference after the pre-launch ceremony for the two awards here today.

Nga said the 2023 KPT Ministerial Excellence Award is an effort to empower the delivery of KPKT services, including local authorities (PBT), to continue serving in an excellent, progressive, viable and dynamic manner.

The ministerial excellence award, which offers RM20,000 cash, a certificate of appreciation, a trophy and a short-term course at a famous university overseas, is divided into 12 categories, including Ministerial Excellence Award, Best Leadership Award, Top Personality Award, PBT Leadership Award, KPKT Green Award, Prosperous Organisation Award and Excellent PBT Award.

“The short-term course is the most prestigious gift offering the winner an opportunity to undergo a two-week leadership course at a selected university abroad,” he said, adding that the KPKT was discussing with Harvard University in the United States and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom regarding the matter.

Nga said a panel of judges comprising strategic partners and independent members will evaluate each entry.

He also said that the media excellence award will have 10 categories, including Best Housing Coverage Award, Best ‘Wira Merah’ (Firefighters) Coverage Award, Best Radio Coverage Award, Best Photo Journalism Award and Special Ministerial Award.

“Each article submitted will be assessed by a professional and independent jury, namely the Malaysia Press Institute,” he said, adding that the award offers cash rewards of between RM3,000 and RM10,000 and a trophy.

More details on both awards can be found on the KPKT website at www.kpkt.gov.my.-Bernama