KPKT to launch night market transformation programme

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will launch the night market transformation programme at the end of this month to rebuild people’s confidence post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) said it included health screening of traders and customers, physical distancing for stalls, traders and customers, one-way routes, standardisation of night market operations as well as upgrading basic facilities and enhancing night market image, which would be implemented in phases.

“Night markets need to get a facelift...Covid-19 outbreaks often occur. One of the reasons is because it involves crowds.

“If we cannot provide a new model (night market transformation programme), how do we build people’s confidence to enter the endemic phase by adopting new norms,“ he said when launching the national-level World Environmental Health Day 2021 celebration here today.

Reezal Merican said KPKT would also introduce night market marshals to ensure smooth operations at night markets.

Meanwhile, a total of eight excellent local authorities were given recognition at the event, namely Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Kuantan City Council, Kota Bharu Municipal Council, Manjung Municipal Council, Kemaman Municipal Council, Segamat Municipal Council, Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council and Maran District Council. — Bernama