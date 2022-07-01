KPKT to look into approaches to assist special task force on inflation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will look at more creative approaches to collectively work with the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation in the effort to revive the country’s economy and address inflation.

Its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said a directive had been issued to the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib and top management to look into the matter.

“As a Cabinet member, it is important for us to look into the matter policy-wise which touched on the ministry in two perspectives, that is to stimulate the business community through the role of local authorities such as licensing and building approval.

“Secondly, to ensure the allocation of the ministry is fully spent according to the timeline set in the second half of 2022,” he said when contacted today.

He said it is part of the efforts of KPKT in facing the challenges collectively with the special task force especially in combating the current cost of living.

Reezal Merican described the establishment of the task force as a clear indicator that the economic issue and the cost of living of the people would be the primary focus and priority of the government now.

He said inflation and the rising cost of living are issues that should be evaluated holistically as the situation cannot only be resolved by government efforts by increasing subsidies or the hard work of several strategic ministries alone.

He said the government is objective that the issues cannot be tackled in silos and they in fact need input and cooperation as well as views from all ministries, agencies and parties related to the challenges of the cost of living.

Elaborating further, he said the special task force also comprised members of the Cabinet which regulate communications, finance, food industries, economy, consumerism and the agility of the public sector needs to be given support and trust by all parties.

On Wednesday the Cabinet agreed to set up a Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation by gathering all information from ministries, agencies and members of the public to overcome issues linked to inflation especially to control the rising price of goods more efficiently and effectively. - Bernama