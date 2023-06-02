KPKT to provide RM16m for public housing maintenance in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Housing and Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) will provide RM16 million to the Penang government this year for its public housing maintenance fund.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the allocation is for the welfare of the people, especially those living in flat units.

“This amount is to improve and repair damages in public flats such as roofs, water tanks, elevators, electrical maintenance and repainting,” he told reporters during a working visit to the state today.

Nga said the federal government, through KPKT, will continue to work together with the Penang government to improve the living standards of the people.

As a federal government that is responsible and sensitive to the needs and welfare of the people, KPKT always strives to give its best through various projects with a positive impact, he said.

“I am confident that there will be many more positive things that we (KPKT and Penang government) will do together so that Penang will continue to achieve excellence and be glorious and distinguished,” he said.

Earlier, Nga, along with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo chairman, officiated the Armenian Street back lane upgrade project here. - Bernama