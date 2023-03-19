KPKT to spend RM50m to replace lifts in PPR

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Local Government Development will spend RM50 million specifically to replace worn-out and weak lifts in People’s Housing Projects (PPR) nationwide, said its Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the move was taken to create a more conducive living environment at PPR schemes and enhance the comfort of residents.

“For a start, 100 worn-out lifts will be replaced every year. Hence, within five years, up to 500 new lifts will be installed, benefiting 500,000 PPR residents.

“We will not only replace the lift, but also pay attention to the space in the lift so that residents feel comfortable due to the bright lighting, conducive atmosphere and more efficient services, and safety is always monitored,” he told reporters after launching Pasar Tok Kenali in Binjai today. Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yaakob was also present.

He also added that KPKT will spend RM90.4 million to carry out maintenance works on PPR and low-cost public housing schemes to create a more conducive living environment. - Bernama