KPLB achieves Malaysian Family Aspirations KPI in 100 days

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) has achieved all four key performance indicators (KPI) set under the 100-day Malaysian Family Aspirations which involve the upgrading of infrastructure and the restructuring of rural economy.

Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said among the four achievements was the construction of 100.56 km rural roads which benefited 20,095 villagers.

“The second KPI that has been successfully achieved is the construction of 114 new projects as well as the upgrading or repairing of basic public facilities under the social amenity programme.

“Among the projects are building small bridges, repairing halls, community halls and suraus in villages as well as upgrading works of earth to concrete drains.

“All these projects benefit 22,800 residents in rural areas throughout the country,“ he said when appearing live on the ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ talk show over RTM here today.

According to Mahdzir, the third KPI was to build 800 new houses and repair 10,000 houses under the Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT).

Both projects involved an allocation of more than RM186.6 million which benefited 54,000 rural households, he said.

The fourth KPI achieved was the implementation of various rural entrepreneurship programmes involving, among others, the Special Business Financing Scheme for Women (DanaNITA) and entrepreneurship development transformation programmes.

He added that a total of 5,487 entrepreneurs benefited from the programmes which also involved capital assistance, marketing equipment and trainings. — Bernama