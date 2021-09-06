KPLB allocates additional RM38 million for repair of infrastructure in Yan, Merbok

YAN: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) is providing additional allocation of RM38 million for repair of infrastructure that was badly damaged due to floods caused by the water surge phenomenon here and Merbok last Aug 18.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, said RM35 million would be spent for upgrading of the Tupah Water Treatment Plant in Merbok to provide access to clean and treated water supply to 450 houses in the area.

“Apart from that, RM1 million will be construction of houses for the hardcore poor or repair of damaged houses, RM355,000 for repair of village roads and RM500,000 for social amenity programme, including repair of bridges. “

“RM1 million for alternative water supply and RM145,000 for repair of four child care centres under the Community Development Department (KEMAS) in Yan,“ he told a media conference after visiting the the flood-affected locations here today.

He said the additional allocation was provided to enable repair work of the various infrastructures to be carried as soon as possible to ensure the affected residents could return to their normal life.

“Repair work on houses that are damaged in the floods is being carried out by contractors appointed by the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA),” he said, adding that it involved 35 houses.

Last Aug 23, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced an allocation of RM75 million for repair of public facilities and infrastructure damaged in the floods in Yan and Merbok.

In another development, Mahdzir said 8,580 of the 10,857 staff and teachers of KEMAS kindergarten and childcare centres had completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

He expected all of them to be vaccinated by end of the month. — Bernama