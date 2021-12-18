KPLB allocates RM1.92 million to revive businesses of rural entrepreneurs

PADANG TERAP: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) has allocated RM1.92 million to help revive the businesses of rural entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said the allocation was channeled through the Rural Entrepreneurship Enhancement Support (SPKLB) Re-Start programme since last September.

He said under the programme, grants in the form of purchase or repair of assets or machinery or equipment as well as working capital and renovation of premises worth between RM3,000 to RM5,000, arer provided to help the entrepreneurs.

“The programme is also one of the initiatives under the strategies to strengthen the rural entrepreneurship support programme of the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia,” he told a press conference after opening the the KPLB Entrepreneurship and Education Outreach Programme in Naka near here today.

Mahdzir said a total of 400 rural entrepreneurs nationwide had benefited from the (SPKLB) Re-Start programme.

He said the SPKLB programe was introduced in 2019 by providing full grants to entrepreneurs to cover operating costs and capital for them to continue their business.

Apart from that, he said through the training and courses were offered through the programme for rural entrepreneurs.

“The SPKLB programme is targeted at rural entrepreneurs who are committed to improving their living standards and the economy, as well as to encourage entrepreneurs to develop high value products and services to expand the market for their products,“ he added. — Bernama