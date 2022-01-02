KPLB collecting data on damages to prepare for repair, allocations

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) is collecting data on the damages in flood-hit Hardcore Poor Housing programme, village and rural roads, bridges, drains belonging to surau, child care centres, kindergartens as well as other amenities under its supervision to prepare for repair works and cost allocation.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said in this post-flood period KPLB and all its agencies are evaluating damages suffered by flood victims, apart from carrying out cleaning-up works through its volunteers in Bentong, Hulu Langat and Banting.

He said apart from that, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) also allows flood victims who are borrowers of its education and business loans to reschedule their repayment, in addition to rent exemptions of business premises to affected traders.

“MARA will not carry out any enforcement measures against its funds’ borrowers affected by the floods. For tenants of MARA business premises, rent exemption is provided in consideration of the damages and losses that they have incurred (due to the floods),“ he said in a statement here today.

Mahdzir said KPLB hoped that this comprehensive assistance programme would help ease the victims’ concerns over financial commitments at these challenging times without having to withdraw from their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) accounts.

He said KPLB would expedite the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) flood relief, adding that the ministry with its eight agencies is ready to implement the assistance immediately according to existing allocations.

The agencies are MARA, Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Agency (RISDA), The Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra), South East Johor Development Authority (KEJORA), South Kelantan Development Authority (KESEDAR), Central Terengganu Development Authority (KETENGAH), Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) and Penang Regional Development Authority (PERDA).

Mahdzir said KPLB was also committed to ensuring that all assistance was channelled immediately to ensure the welfare of flood victims, especially in rural areas.

He said more than three thousand KPLB volunteers and its agencies were mobilised to help clean the houses of flood victims, including repairing faulty wiring and electrical goods in Bukit Changgang, Banting, Kuala Langat and Kampung Karak Setia, Bentong, Pahang.

The ministry allocates RM4 million in the form of essential items such as food baskets and personal cleaning kits, RM15,000 for home repair assistance and RM56,000 for assistance in rebuilding houses for victims who have lost their homes, among others. - Bernama