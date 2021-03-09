KPLB to review construction cost of PPK houses

PENDANG: The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) will be reviewing the construction cost of houses in District Development Programme (PPK) implemented by the ministry to attract contractors.

Its Minister, Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said presently the cost of constructing houses for the poor and hardcore poor is set at RM48,000 a unit which caused many contractors to turn down the project as it is not profitable.

“Our target is to build 3,000 units of houses a year and we are leaving it to Giat Mara to manage the tender and so on to build a 663 sq ft house at a price of RM48,000 each.

“Many contractors have rejected them as they are not profitable, so we are reviewing the price so that these houses could be built fast and on time,” he told reporters after launching a housing project at Taman Desa Tawakkal in PPK Hujung Keton here today.

Taman Desa Tawakkal is a project under 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) which was implemented by Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) involving an allocation of RM11 million.

The housing garden has 57 units of the Housing Programme for the Hardcore Poor (PPRT) with all basic amenities as well as a futsal court and the houses were handed over to the recipients last month. — Bernama