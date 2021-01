KUALA LUMPUR: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) will revise 20 programmes related to the eradication of rural poverty in line with the current poverty line (PGK) and the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad said this was to avoid duplication of programmes.

“Poverty data analysis and more targeted programmes should also be implemented to give a positive impact to the poor and hardcore poor in rural areas,” he said here, today.

Abd Latiff said the ministry would also work with other agencies such as the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) and the Department of Agriculture in an effort to pioneer new economic resources to help increase the income of the rural population.

“The focus should not only be on commodities such as oil palm and rubber, but also other cash crops,“ he said.

Abd Latiff said the ministry would introduce new strategies to boost rural tourism and eco-tourism activities that were severely affected by the spread of Covid-19.

He said KPLB would also strengthen the supply chain system and the marketing of rural entrepreneur products through Desamall@KPLB to increase online sales, especially during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Besides that, we will be developing the physical outlet of Rural Business Outlet (RBO@KPLB) and improving the role of the Rural Community Centre as a hub that can also help increase the sales value of rural entrepreneurs,“ he said.

He added that KPLB would also focus on human capital development programmes to empower rural communities.

Meanwhile, Abd Latiff said KPLB hoped that the 539 infrastructure projects planned for this year could be implemented according to schedule despite the constraints and challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama