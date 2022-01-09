KPM extends canteen rent exemption until June - Radzi

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Education (KPM) has agreed to give rent exemption to school canteens for six months starting from January to June 2022.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the rent exemption extension was also extended to rented premises, book shops. cooperatives, laundry shops and vending machines in schools under KPM.

“We have received many applications from canteen operators earlier for rent exemption.

“Therefore, we have made the decision to give exemption on canteen rent for six months from January to June including premises inside a school compound,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Ismail to look into its operation, here today.

Earlier Radzi visited Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Zainab 1 and SK Zainab 2 in conjunction with the operation of schools in Kelantan for the 2021/2022 Third Term.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the rotation method would continue, Radzi said KPM would take a a progressive and careful approach before making a decision.

“If possible KPM would not want the rotation method but considering the current situation on the spread of COVID-19 including the Omicron variant, we feel the method should be studied from time to time,” he said.

Radzi also stressed that parents who do not allow their children to be present in school to inform the school authorities for further action.

“KPM is open on parents who do not want their children to be present in school but they need to have valid reasons for not sending their children to school.

“This is to facilitate the school management, District Education Office (PPD) and State Education Department (JPN) to identify problems faced by the pupils involved,” he said.

A total of 1.18 million students in group A namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu started their schooling session today for the 2021/2022 third term.

Group B schools in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya will start schooling tomorrow on Jan 10. - Bernama