KPT denies tight loan condition discourages SPM leavers from going to IPT

JOHOR BAHRU: The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) today denied allegations that its stringent condition on loans and scholarships is the factor post Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students choose not to further their education to tertiary level.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the matter was because the ministry has introduced various initiatives such as the Malaysia Family Eldest Student Development programme (Sulung) which assists the first student representative from B40 families with full tuition fee waivers at all public universities.

He said loan facilities under the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) were only based on the income of the parents.

“The reason why SPM leavers did not go to IPT is probably because they did not pass and not due to strict scholarship or loan conditions.

“...or they apply or choose a subject that does not suit their qualifications, students need to enter the IPT first and then see if they can get a loan or not,“ he said at a press conference after his working visit to the Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on a student association’s claim that the strict conditions imposed on scholarship or loan applications were a factor that caused many SPM leavers to choose not to continue their studies at IPT.

Universiti Malaya Student Union president Nur Nazirah Abdullah was reported as saying that the main factor for SPM leavers not wanting to continue their studies is the lack of financial resources, and recommended that the government implements more financial aid initiatives or create a plan that provides financial security to students.

Meanwhile when asked to comment on the admission of Rohingya refugee students at IPT, Mohamed Khalid reiterated that the admission is only for those who are qualified and able to pay for their studies.

He said Malaysia is a country that has many international students who continue their studies and the ethnic refugees are no exception.-Bernama