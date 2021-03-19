KPT spends RM260.8 mln to assist IPT students during Covid-19 pandemic

NIBONG TEBAL: The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) has spent over RM260.8 million to assist students at higher education institutions (IPT) in the last 12 months since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Mansor Othman (pix) said the assistance was provided through the implementation of several programmes to ensure that students affected by the pandemic could continue their studies.

“Among the assistance provided is meal preparation for over 82,000 students who were stranded in their campuses involving an allocation of RM52 million, a RM200 one-off cash assistance to 841,464 students, data plan (RM24 million) which benefits 320,396 B40 students, targeted device assistance to B40 students (RM13 million) and so on.”

He was speaking to reporters after the Malaysia Prihatin tour programme at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Engineering Campus here, with KPT secretary-general Datuk Seri Mazlan Yusoff also present.

Meanwhile, Mansor, who is also the Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, said the Malaysia Prihatin tour programme could help disseminate information and explain to the people the government’s initiatives to address Covid-19.

“It is also to ensure that local leaders can share the latest updates on the Covid-19 situation and other issues especially the challenges faced by the local communities in protecting themselves from the pandemic and surviving under the new norms,” he said. — Bernama