KPT to focus on improving internet access at public universities

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) will prioritise efforts to upgrade the WiFi network, including the expansion and improvement of its coverage in all public universities in the country, said its Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

To achieve this, he said, the ministry had applied for an allocation from the Finance Ministry to implement the project, especially in universities that are experiencing internet problems and with no internet access.

“There is no denying that in some places there is disruption or no internet access. The ministry has identified the places to address the problem,“ he told reporters after presenting the appointment letter to the chairman of the Negeri Sembilan Community College Advisory Committee here today.

Also present was Director-General of Polytechnic Education and Community College, Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail.

The media recently reported that the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and KPT will take immediate action to improve Internet connectivity in all campuses.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said community colleges played a role in empowering the local community, as well as serving as an institution that provided added value to the surrounding community through the various skills programmes they offered.

“Community Colleges give a second chance to the local community through the offering of skills programmes and certificates. They serve as an instrument to empower the community through short courses,”n he added.

He said the community colleges also served as an agent of change for the community change and expressed the need for the colleges to continue to be empowered in order to support the national agenda. -Bernama