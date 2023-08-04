KPT to hold special TVET programme via UPU

LAHAD DATU: The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) will hold a special programme related to the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programme, implemented by Unit Pusat Universiti (UPU) in the near future, said the ministry’s deputy minister Datuk Yusof Apdal.

He said this matter was among efforts to empower and promote TVET to UPU applicants so that they would be interested in choosing a course of study in the relevant field at the university.

“This (TVET) is at the same level as the UPU,“ he told reporters after a working visit to the Lahad Datu Community College, here today.

Yusof said he hoped the manangement of the Polytechnic and Community Colleges, especially in the Sabah Zone, will be more aggressive and deliver information as well as promote TVET for admission to the institute.

“TVET is one form of education that is no less important than other academic streams and even has its own advantages in providing a qualified and competitive workforce.

“TVET was among the things that Higher Education Minister emphasised as a policy that should be focused on by the ministry. The TVET programme is no longer a second class study, but also important as a workforce provider that meets the needs of the industry,“ he added.

Meanwhile, he said the introduction and offering of the Lifelong Learning (PSH) programme at the Community College here gives the community an opportunity to continue learning and developing their skills, for example, with the participation of tahfiz students. - Bernama