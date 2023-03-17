KPWKM blames internet for child sexual crimes, wants porn websites blocked

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) blames the internet and is pursuing strict action to block pornography websites in an effort to combat child sexual crimes.

Its deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said the problem of child sexual crimes needs to be given attention and awareness in the community.

“This happens because of social media and the influence of the internet. Sometimes it’s because of the uncontrollable use of the internet to view pornography websites.

“Strict action needs to be taken to directly block pornography websites as they can be accessed at any time,” she said after officiating the Kelantan International Women’s Day (HAWA) 2023 Carnival in Tunjong here today.

She said this when commenting on a statement of Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan yesterday that sexual crimes against children and women in the country increased to 12,890 cases last year compared to 11,092 cases in 2020.

Aiman Athirah said the problem is difficult to contain when the community is exposed to so much influence through mobile phones, television and the internet.

“KPWKM cooperates with several related agencies including police and the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) including the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“The ministry will continue to examine the space (laxity) and factors that lead to this rampant crime and needs to be jointly dealt with involving all parties,” she said.

She said that among the steps taken is a PDRM team under the Sexual, Abuse and Child Investigation Division (D11) which is currently improving measures involving crime on child victims. - Bernama