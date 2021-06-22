KPWKM distributes food baskets to Desa Rejang residents under EMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), through the Social Welfare Department (JKM), has delivered 3,000 food baskets (pix) to 2,971 families at the Desa Rejang Public Housing here which is under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from June 18-July 1.

The ministry said in a statement today that another 1,500 families received assistance today involving requests for special items like toiletries, medicines and baby necessities.

This proactive measure was taken by KPWKM following complaints by residents in Desa Rejang regarding their need for food and basic necessities which had been affected following the ban on the operation of grocery stores during the EMCO.

“The JKM is organising the delivery of the second phase of food baskets, which will involve an additional 3,000 food baskets donated by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), non-governmental organisations and individuals,“ it said.

Commenting on the ban on buying daily necessities, the KPWKM said it planned to help the affected residents, including providing social support services through tele-counseling services, operations room, 24-hour Talian Kasih 15999 as well as communicating with the appointed residents’ representatives. -Bernama