KPWKM has acted on loss of public funds - Rina Harun

PUTRAJAYA: Action has been taken in relation to the loss of public funds belonging to the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM), as reported in the 2019 Auditor-General’s Report, said Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said it involved four cases and the ministry had taken action against those responsible.

The A-G’s Report which was tabled yesterday disclosed that funds amounting to RM543,088 were found missing from the ministry.

“I consider embezzlement and abuse of power as serious and do not want such things to happen again,” she told reporters after presenting flowers to female sales persons and visitors at the Alamanda shopping mall in conjunction with National Women’s Day celebration here today. — Bernama