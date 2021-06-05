KPWKM hopes Covid-19 vaccine study on children is expedited

MELAKA: Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) hopes the study on Covid-19 vaccine application for children, aged 12 to 17 years old, can be expedited to protect the group.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said this followed the worrying trend of Covid-19 positive cases involving children in the country, apart from death cases reported due to the infection.

“We hope the vaccine study for children can be expedited because we can see that in other countries they are already giving vaccine to those aged 12 and above, such as Singapore and the United States.

“The effort is aimed at reducing Covid-19 infection risk among children thus protecting the group,” she told reporters after visiting Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Ayer Keroh, here, today.

For the record, a total of 147 children patients have been placed at MITC PKRC to date and of the number, 99 of them aged 12 until 17 years old and another 48 were aged below 12 years old.

During the visit, Rina, who was accompanied by state Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Latipah Omar and PKRC director Dr Abdul Karim Abdul Rahman, distributed toys to the children at the centre.

Prior to this Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba was reported as saying that until May 30, a total of 82,341 children and infants were infected with Covid-19.

Of the total, 19,851 cases involved children below four years old; 8,237 cases (five to six); 26,851 (seven to 12) and 27,402 (13 to 17), and they were Covid-19 patients in categories 1, 2 and 3.

Meanwhile Rina urged parents to comply to the set standard operating procedures (SOP) besides teaching their children to practise the 3W (Wash, Wear and Warn) and to avoid being in crowded places and to adhere to physical distancing.

“We also hope more special programmes for children will be aired on television throughout Movement Control Order so that they are not be bored,” she said. — Bernama