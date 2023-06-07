KPWKM organises anti-sexual harassment advocacy programme

KEPALA BATAS: To raise awareness of sexual harassment, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is organising an anti-sexual harassment advocacy roadshow programme.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said the programme was also held to give exposure, convey information about KPWKM’s psychosocial assistance and services and increase community awareness on the implementation of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy Programme.

“The majority of reported sexual harassment cases involved female victims. Sexual harassment should be taken seriously as it can lead to more serious sexual crimes and has a detrimental impact on victims, including emotional trauma.

“In addition, the anti -sexual harassment advocacy roadshow programme is also in line with the Employment Act 1955 (Amendment) 2022, which came into effect on Jan 1, 2023, requiring employers to display a notice about sexual harassment in the workplace.

“KPWKM has developed an anti-sexual harassment notice that can be downloaded from the Women Development Department’s website to be displayed in every organisation, both public and private,” she told reporters after officiating the programme here today.

Also present were Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu and Penang Social Development and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng.

Meanwhile, commenting on an incident where a nine-year-old boy died after he was believed to have been strangled by his elder brother who was alleged to be bully victim at a school in Melaka yesterday, Nancy said the ministry was ready to provide counselling services to the affected family. -Bernama