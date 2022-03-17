KPWKM probes child abuse cases in Teluk Intan, Gelugor: Rina

KOTA BHARU: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is investigating two child abuse cases that took place in Teluk Intan, Perak and in Gelugor, Penang recently.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said both cases that went viral on social media involved a mother and a babysitter for alleged abuse that resulted in the death of one of the young victims.

She added that further investigation will be carried out into the two cases, and the ministry will consider whether to provide counselling services to the perpetrators or vice-versa.

“We view abuse cases seriously, especially involving infants and children. A detailed investigation will be carried out and will be given immediate attention,” she said.

Rina was speaking to reporters after the presentation of RM1.5 million Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) sponsorship to the National Welfare Foundation’s (YKN) Better Brighter Anjung Kasih at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) here today.

Also present were Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and HRPZ II director, Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali.

In the first case, a woman was arrested for allegedly abusing and causing the death of her 23-month-old toddler in Teluk Intan in an incident on March 9.

It was reported that the police arrested the 33-year-old woman after she surrendered herself at the Teluk Intan police station on the same day around 5 pm.

As for the second case, a viral video showed a babysitter, in her 50s, slapping a baby repeatedly while also smashing the baby’s body and hands on the floor in the incident at the Taman Utama Flats in Gelugor.

The tweet shared by @cocoandbrownie on Tuesday has garnered over 40,000 viewers, which drew angry outbursts among netizens. — Bernama