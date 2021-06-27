KPWKM, religious agencies to address stress-related problems facing community

PASIR MAS: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will work with the Islamic religious councils and state Islamic religious departments, including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), to address stress-related problems faced by the community.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (pix), said that through cooperation, all parties involved will work together to find ways to help the affected members of the community.

“This Friday, we will hold a meeting with Jakim first, so that we can get cooperation on how the religious department can help us to address the problems of our community which is under immense stress.

“We do not want bad incidents, including suicide, for those who face challenges (during this period),” she said when met by reporters at the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach programme at the Mukim Lubuk Stol Mosque, today.

She said this when asked to comment on media reports on suicides believed to be due to stress-related problems following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Siti Zailah, who is also the MP for Rantau Panjang, said that apart from the involvement of the religious affairs departments, the efforts will also involve counsellors for the same purpose.

“We will also involve counsellors in schools, experienced teachers who have retired where they have the experience to help in serving members of the community in need,” she said.

In the same development, Siti Zailah said that until now, her ministry had implemented various programmes and initiatives to help people affected by the pandemic in the country.

The ministry understood the risks faced by people, including job loss, no income and limited employment opportunities due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Among our initiatives is to help those who run out of food supply, that they can contact the hotline from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) website where there are 108 JKM offices in all districts.

“Besides that, our Talian Kasih line operates 24 hours, which is toll-free at 15999 or WhatsApp number 019-2615999 for any complaints, or if they need counselling, they will be connected to certified counsellors at the Counselling Division,” she said.- Bernama