KPWKM: Shortage of perishable goods led to poor food quality at relief centres

BATU PAHAT: The recent issue over the quality of food supplied to flood victims at relief centres arose because there is limited supply of perishable products, said Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the ministry sought an explanation from the caterers involved and they complained that it was difficult to find fresh supplies and this had affected the quality of the food.

“The caterers admitted to the low quality of food because of shortage of perishable products and they need to travel far to buy them.

“We have given them a warning but with the flood situation now, it is difficult to find a replacement, so there has to be give and take on both sides to help solve the problem,“ she told reporters after visiting flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kota Dalam relief centre here today.

Nancy said meals in retort packagings would be distributed to flood victims on their first day at the relief centre and later it was left to them if they wish to work together to prepare their meals.

She added that the ministry has no problem if the flood victims at the relief centre decide to hold a gotong-royong to prepare food as the Social Welfare Department (JKM) would be helping to manage the relief centres.

She said to date, 415 JKM staff and 600 volunteers from several states have been deployed to help flood victims at the centres.

Yesterday, a video of a Member of Parliament expressing his disappointment over the quality of food and the timing of food distribution to flood victims in Yong Peng here, was shared on social media. - Bernama