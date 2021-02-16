KPWKM target groups among first phase of COVID vaccine recipients

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16: A total of 68,003 individuals from the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s (KPWKM) target groups will be vaccinated in the first phase of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said they comprised 48,564 senior citizens who are members of the Senior Citizen Activity Centres (PAWE) and residents of institutions under the ministry’s supervision, as well as 19,439 registered persons with disabilities (PwD) who are also the Community-Based Rehabilitation Programme trainees.

“I welcome (the move) and thank the government for prioritising the ministry’s target groups and frontliners, namely the Social Welfare Department’s personnel to receive the vaccine in the first phase (of the programme),” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Rina also proposed that institutions for senior citizens and PwD managed by private entities and non-governmental organisations receive similar priorities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme will be carried out in phases starting Feb 26. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to be the first recipient of the vaccine together with other frontliners.- Bernama