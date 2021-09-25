KPWKM to look after welfare of family and baby abused by babysitter

PUTRAJAYA:The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will ensure the welfare of the family as well as the seven-month-old baby who was abused by a babysitter in an incident in Ipoh, Perak is protected.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix), who spoke about the arrest of a female babysitter in connection with the case, said she had instructed KPWKM through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to take appropriate interventions for the family and the baby.

“I deeply regret the situation and ask the authorities to conduct a proper investigation,“ she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said a 22-year-old babysitter was arrested in connection with attempted murder after she was believed to have abused a seven-month-old baby at a house in Taman Desa Pelancongan in Ipoh, Perak.

Rina said cases of child abuse are often hot issues in the media and the police should give due focus on such crimes to bring the perpetrators to justice based on the evidence.

She said incidents of infant abuse could affect the confidence of parents to send their children to foster homes or care centres as the employment sector had just begun to open up in phases.

“One bad apple can spoil the whole bunch. This incident can also have a bad impact on other responsible caregivers taking good care of babies,“ she said.

Rina also advised parents who need childcare services to obtain the services registered with JKM to ensure the safety and well-being of children.

Information related to registered caregivers and Taska can be found on the website, www.jkm.gov.my .- Bernama