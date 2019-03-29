KPWKM to reduce events, increase policies: Dr Wan Azizah

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has been taking steps to reduce the organising of events, while increasing the number of policies that will benefit the people, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“The KPWKM wishes to change from using its resources to organise big events to making policies that will have a direct impact on the targeted group,” she said.

As such, Dr Wan Azizah who is also Minister of Women, Family and Community Development said the organising of big events like the national-level Women’s Day, People with Disabilities’ (OKU) Day, Senior Citizen’s Day and also Children’s Day celebrations, which were usually held every year, would be translated into actions and operations that will have positive impacts and could be felt by the people.

“This will save cost and government resources, which could be channelled to more deserving segments,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said the KPWKM’s focus now was more on increasing policy considerations, updating and improving the weaknesses of existing legislation.

This includes restructuring the Early Childhood Care and Education programme, developing the electronic Child Registry (eDDK) system, enacting the Sexual Harassment Act, expanding the implementation of i-Suri and addressing the issue of child marriage in a holistic manner.

Also, giving more allocation for the awareness campaign to tackle social issues, achieving the 1% OKU Policy the public sector, improving OKU accessibility and reducing the statistics of the homeless by matching them with jobs through KPWKM agencies, she said.

“The KPWKM wants to focus and put its limited manpower and financial resources into optimal use in a bid to rebuild the country and uplift the status of the New Malaysia in line with the people’s aspiration,” she added. — Bernama