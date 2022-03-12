KPWKM to sort out amendments to PwD ACT 2008, CRPD report next year

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is targeting to resolve amendments to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Act 2008 and the report on the Convention on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (CRPD) next year.

KPWKM secretary-general Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusof said the ministry was studying the proposals of stakeholders regarding amendments to the PwD 2008 Act before they are tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat while the CRPD National Report will be forwarded to the United Nations.

“We are aware of the need to amend the Act in tandem with the passage of time and the changing needs brought by various factors,“ she said in her speech when launching the 2022 National-level International Day of Persons with Disabilities themed “Transformation Towards Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation In Meeting the Accessibility and Equality of the Disabled” here today.

Her speech was read by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Strategic) Chua Choon Hwa.

Also present was Welfare Department director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot and OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi

Maziah said the KPWKM remained steadfast in championing the rights of the PWD and was open to views or suggestions for the purpose of improving the well-being of the disabled.

She also said the National Council for the Persons With Disabilities (MKBOKU) managed by KPWKM will continue to carry out functions such as overseeing the implementation of national policies and action plans related to the disabled, making recommendations to the government on all aspects of the disabled as well as other functions listed under the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008.

According to her, the ministry was coordinating the achievements of the 20 leading agencies in the PwD Action Plan 2016-2022 to be presented at the MKBOKU meeting early next year.

“Through various consultation and engagement sessions involving all leading agencies, it is the intention of all parties that the information and inputs obtained can be used for the planning and implementation of new, more effective programmes and initiatives specifically to develop and empower the disabled in Malaysia,“ she said.

At the event, Chua also presented awards including the OKU Special Award (Sports) to powerlifting athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, Special OKU Award (Activist) to the National Council for the Blind of Malaysia executive director Wong Yoon Loong, Exemplary Disabled Parents Award to Aznah Mohd Jani as well as the Concerned Employer Award (Private) to companies such as Flextronics Technology (Penang) Sdn Bhd, TCRS Restaurants Sdn Bhd and Koperasi Warga USM Kelantan Bhd.

Meanwhile, Wong, 56, said the Special OKU Award (Activist) that he received was recognition for all his efforts as well as the team to empower the visually impaired disabled.

“I am happy because we can see now education of the visually impaired is getting better, the facilities provided are improving, more opportunities for them to pursue their education at institutions of higher learning and more importantly, public awareness in Malaysia towards the disabled is improving,” he added. - Bernama