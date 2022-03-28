KPWKM to study community service sentence for individuals mocking PWD

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will study the proposal to impose a community service of between 100 and 150 days as punishment against individuals found mocking Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Its deputy minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (pix) said the ministry believed that the proposal should be implemented as community service programmes outlined three main elements namely punishment, rehabilitation and repentance.

“The ministry will look into the proposal further in the process of reviewing the PwD Act 2008,“ she said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address on behalf of KPWKM at Dewan Negara here today.

Siti Zailah said KPWKM viewed seriously incidents of discriminatory acts committed against PwD especially those spread on social media, however, she said to create reasonable remedies and penalties to tackle the issue needed further scrutiny from the legal aspect.

She said the offence could be investigated under Section 233 (1)(a)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

On the proposed PwD Commission, Siti Zailah said currently any complaints, appeals and petitions related to disabled rights violations could be addressed to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and other existing laws.

Meanwhile, on the status of the PwD Action Plan (PTOKU) 2016-2022, she said KPWKM was reviewing the achievements of the programmes and actions under the plan based on the feedback received from lead agencies.

“The findings will be used as input for the development of a new PwD action plan apart from the findings from engagement sessions that would be held involving the disabled community, non-governmental organisations, and relevant agencies,“ she added. - Bernama