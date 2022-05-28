KPWKM views child sexual exploitation in cyberspace seriously

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development views seriously the fact that the police have received tens of thousands of internet protocol (IP) addresses suspected of sharing child pornography on the internet over the past several years.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said the matter required the cooperation of all members of the community to protect children in the country.

In this regard, she said her ministry through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) would implement advocacy and awareness-raising programmes with CyberSecurity Malaysia to educate parents on the threats of the cyber world.

“Many more collaborations are being carried out with CyberSecurity to provide a safe cyber environment for children. We will work together as a team,” she said in a statement after visiting CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Rina said apart from holding meetings and discussions on the matter with the police’s Sexual, Women and Children Crime Investigation Division (D11), she also held special discussions involving the Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Integrated Action Committee on the Management of Child-related Issues on Social Media.

Bernama previously reported that from 2017 to March this year, the police had received 93,368 IP addresses suspected of being involved in child pornography through the information-sharing system comprising members such as the International Police Criminal Organisation (Interpol), the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Centre For Missing and Exploited Children.

During her visit to CyberSecurity Malaysia today, Rina also looked at the Digital Forensic Laboratory, MyCERT Laboratory and CyberSAFE L.I.V.E - a gallery recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the ‘First Cyber ​​Security Gallery’ in Malaysia.

CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Ts Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab and his team also gave briefings about the agency’s operations. - Bernama