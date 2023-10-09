KRT, SRS should be enhanced as unity agents

IPOH: Kawasan Rukun Tetangga Committee (KRT) and Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) need to be strengthened as agents of racial harmony and public safety, said senior special officer of Tambun parliamentary community service centre Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri.

According to him, KRT needs to be more active to ensure the success of unity-promoting efforts.

“KRT can further encourage interactions among the diverse community, offer venues for gatherings and interactions, and enhance unity among the people.

“In today’s interconnected world, the role of KRT as unity agents is crucial, as society is exposed to the spread of various rumours through social media,“ he said after attending the Mini Merdeka Carnival of KRT Klebang Putra 1, Taman Klebang Putra near here today.

KRT also contributes to maintaining the safety of neighbourhoods and communities through the implementation of the SRS programme, he added.

“Through the SRS and KRT, they voluntarily carry out certain responsibilities of the authorities, such as conducting patrols to ensure community safety.

“We hope that KRT in the Tambun parliamentary constituency remains active in enhancing unity-promoting efforts,“ he said.-Bernama