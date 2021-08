PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s televised address calling for the Malaysian Family concept and for bipartisanship is much welcomed, the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific (KSI) said today.

The Malaysian Family concept encapsulates the prime minister’s vision for inclusive development which is much needed in Malaysia to heal our divides - racial, religious, and political divides, according to its president Tan Sri Michael Yeoh.

“Reaching out to the Opposition to become members of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on Covid-19 is apt and timely to build bipartisanship for new politics in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

“We call on the Opposition leaders to take up this offer from the new Prime Minister and contribute to National Recovery. This is the best way forward to heal the 3Ps’ - pandemic, poverty, and politics.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the poverty rate in the country with people losing their jobs and businesses going bankrupt. This increase in poverty needs to be urgently addressed.”

Yeoh said new politics based on bipartisanship will cool the political temperature and promote cross-party cooperation so essential to win the war against the pandemic.

KSI also called on Ismail Sabri to prioritize good governance, ethics and integrity by promoting and prioritizing accountability and transparency.

“Setting up more Parliamentary Select Committees will enhance checks and balances. The fight against corruption must be intensified. Finally, human rights should also be prioritized,” he added.