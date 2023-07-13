KSM aims for Malaysia to achieve IHI score of above 90% next year

IPOH: The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) is targeting for the Industrial Harmony Index (IHI) score in Malaysia to reach an excellent level of above 90 per cent next year.

Its minister, V. Sivakumar (pix) said the IHI report submitted every two years showed that the latest score obtained at the national level was satisfactory at 78.9 per cent.

He said the report showed that Perak was the top performing state with a score of 82.6 per cent in 2022 compared to 80.3 percent in 2020.

“A satisfactory score is between 70 to 89 per cent while 90 per cent and above is considered excellent and I hope to see further improvement in Perak as well as in other states,” he told a a press conference after officiating at the Perak State 2023 Industrial Harmony Symposium which was participated by 110 companies here today.

Sivakumar said the IHI assessment, which was developed as an instrument to measure the level of industrial harmony to attract foreign investors was based on five criteria.

The evaluation criteria include cooperation between employees and employers in terms of mutual support and understanding, dealing with responsibilities and interpersonal interactions.

“Our study found that the plantation and agriculture sector achieved the highest score and this is probably due to the specific criteria from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) which must be adhered to in order to achieve international standards,“ he said. -Bernama